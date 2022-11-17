Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

‘A Christmas Story’ sequel is out now

The "A Christmas Story" House and Museum is in Cleveland, where the iconic movie was filmed....
The "A Christmas Story" House and Museum is in Cleveland, where the iconic movie was filmed. Actor Peter Billingsley, who played Ralphie, is pictured here in 2003. (AP Photos/Jason Miller/AP Images for A Christmas Story House and Museum)(AP Photos/Jason Miller/AP Images for A Christmas Story House and Museum)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The nearly 40-year wait is over – the sequel to “A Christmas Story” is here!

“A Christmas Story Christmas” premiered on HBO Max Thursday, starring Peter Billingsley as Ralphie once again.

“A Christmas Story” premiered 39 years ago in 1983. Set in the 1940s, 9-year-old Ralphie told a story from his childhood where he obsessed about getting a BB gun as a Christmas gift.

In the new sequel, an adult Ralphie returns to his home in the 1970s to give his own kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up.

Other actors reprising their iconic roles include Ian Petrella as Randy, as well as Zack Ward, the original Scut Farkus.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Richard Fairchild....
Oklahoma executes man for 1993 killing of 3-year-old boy
FILE - A sign for the FTX Arena, where the Miami Heat basketball team plays, is illuminated on...
Exec who cleaned up Enron calls FTX mess ‘unprecedented’
FILE - Excess water spills over the top of a dam on the Lower Klamath River known as Copco 1...
Regulators clear path for largest dam demolition in history
FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks at a news conference as Democrats...
Pelosi to announce ‘future plans’ after GOP wins House