Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Downtown Faribault sees change

“I myself do not want to see any of the buildings tore down from the city of Faribault, but they are so bad that they need to be changed redeveloped.’
d
d(KEYC News Now)
By Nick Beck
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) -

The face of downtown Faribault has been changing rapidly... with several buildings being torn down over the past few weeks, and more to come. For Brian Schmidt, the President of the Rice County Historical society, the progress carries a price.

‘You can only judge a book by its cover and tell you really get into a building and and walk through it with somebody and really see how bad the building is. I myself do not want to see any of the buildings tore down from the city of Faribault, but they are so bad that they need to be changed redeveloped.’

Even Mayor Kevin Voracek acknowledges those concerns... “‘You know buildings there’s buildings in our historic downtown that have been neglected by building owners. we. In the Columbia Movie Theater that owner actually had a tree growing on the second floor because the owner had left the building in such dire condition’

For Schmidt, it’s understanding the sacrifices they’re making to create thriving city center, rather than one in stagnation.

‘It’s the change in the times and people don’t like to see change a lot of people don’t but it’s happening all across the United States and is happening here in Faribault. Unfortunately taking down a building like this but bringing back something new and something modern and hopefully it’ll last for another hundred years and hope they’ll help Faribault in the long run.

I want to leave a longevity statement in town anything that we can help to make the city bring in new people coming to town and new ideas; new businesses is a win-win i think for everybody stagnation doesn’t help at all. so if it requires one of these beautiful properties to be taken down, it’s unfortunate, but it’s gonna make the the city grow hopefully in the long run the next 50 years or something so’

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

Latest News

An unexpected and potentially ominous pullback in customer spending ahead of the holiday...
Target’s 3Q profit drops 52% as shoppers force price cuts
“We expect to reach the goal in securing the additional necessary funds for the community...
Fairmont Community Center Foundation wants to move forward
FILE - Your steak might take longer to get to your plate. A nationwide shortage of labor is...
Meat markets under pressure during hunting season
The Wisconsin-based pizza chain posted a sign on the door which originally read: “We are closed...
Polito’s Pizza is temporarily closed