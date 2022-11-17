Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

‘Jealous’ family cat vomits up her feelings after first meeting with newborn

The parents were expecting an awesome bonding moment when they brought their baby home from the hospital and introduced her to the cat. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (CNN) – A viral video of how a baby made a jealous cat sick has been leaving viewers in stitches.

The meeting between the beloved pet cat and the precious newborn was supposed to be a sentimental bonding moment … until the cat’s reaction.

Cayden Cazier and his wife Katie brought their 2-day-old daughter home and introduced her to their almost 3-year-old cat, Fifi.

Fifi sniffed the baby before quickly backing off and running into another room. Seconds later, Fifi was heaving.

Cayden Cazier said he knew Fifi was going to throw up when he heard her “doing that thing with her tongue and kind of swallowed.”

When the video of the meeting was posted to TikTok, viewers found it hilarious.

Cats often gag when they don’t like a certain smell, but with such immediate feline hostility, Cayden Crazier believes it may be because Fifi was jealous.

“I think probably jealousy ‘cause the baby definitely didn’t smell bad,” he said. “She had a bath a few hours before.”

She may have been jealous because Fifi used to be the newborn. She even barged into the interview on camera to try to reclaim some of her lost limelight.

“She just wants to be front and center all the time,” Cayden Crozier said.

Since the first fateful encounter, Fifi has steered clear of the baby.

During the second union on camera, Fifi did get up and leave.

But at least she didn’t throw up.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

Latest News

The Washington Commanders have been sued again by the District of Columbia.
Commanders sued by DC for allegedly cheating fans out of ticket money
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes arrives at federal court in San Jose, Calif., on Oct. 17,...
Elizabeth Holmes faces judgment day for her Theranos crimes
Taylor Swift ticket troubles shines light on Ticketmaster's power
Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a speech on the House floor that she will step aside after...
Pelosi to step aside from Dem leadership, remain in Congress
FILE - In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the...
Foot found in Yellowstone hot spring ID’d as that of LA man