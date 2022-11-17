Light snow will end; a cold weekend ahead

We are watching a couple of things today. First, off and on light snow that will continue through tonight with another brief shot of light snow possible late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Additional accumulation will be less than an inch, but certainly enough to keep roads a bit slippery at times. Strong northwesterly wind gusts will also create areas of blowing snow, especially in rural areas. The second thing we’re watching is the arrival of the coldest air so far this season. Temperatures have already started to fall and will remain well below average throughout the weekend. Our coldest time will likely come late Saturday night into Sunday morning as actual temperatures drop to near or slightly below zero, with the wind chill factor dropping into the single digits to teens below zero. We will rebound fairly quickly, although still below average, temperatures will climb back into the 30s by the middle of next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be cold and windy with areas of light snow and blowing snow. Temperatures have already started to fall and will continue to fall into the low 20s by early evening. Tonight will be cloudy with more light snow possible. Temperatures will drop into the low teens by daybreak.

Friday will start with clouds, but we may see a little sunshine later in the afternoon. Unfortunately, that sun will not warm things up one bit. Highs will only reach the mid teens on Friday afternoon.

Another cold front will blast across the region Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing one final round of light snow showers. Of course, that front will also bring another blast of bitterly cold, Arctic air. Saturday will be windy and cold with areas of light snow and blowing snow in the morning. A little sunshine is likely by mid to late afternoon. Highs will only reach the low teens on Saturday. Our coldest cold will come on Sunday morning as temperatures drop to around or slightly below zero. We will rebound quickly by Sunday afternoon, which will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s.

Dry weather will continue through the middle of next week, with high temperatures climbing back into the low 30s by Wednesday. It’s still very early, but we are looking at the possibility of perhaps a little snow by late Thanksgiving Day into Black Friday. No major concerns yet, but the Weather Team will be watching the holiday forecast and will keep the updates coming.

