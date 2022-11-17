Your Photos
The Maverick Machine: they’ve got the beat!

Kelsey and Lisa caught up with the leader of the band, Michael Thursby, about the sound of music -- Maverick style!
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A big part of the whole “being a Maverick” experience is the Maverick Machine. It’s so much more than just the school’s athletic band. The group immediately elevates the atmosphere whenever and wherever they are playing. They get toes tapping and hands clapping to the beat. Kelsey and Lisa caught up with the leader of the band, Michael Thursby, about the sound of music -- Maverick style!

