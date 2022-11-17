Your Photos
MN Nurses Association hold press conference about broken promises

This comes as the Minnesota Nurses Association and Avera Health have been negotiating for...
FILE - Nurses in Minnesota said promises their employers have made have not been kept despite a three-day strike earlier this year and they want to get back to the bargaining table.(Dakota News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Nurses in Minnesota said promises their employers have made have not been kept despite a three-day strike earlier this year and they want to get back to the bargaining table.

Nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association held a press conference today, to announce the next steps in what they call “the fight for fair contracts,” and to put patients before profits.

The announcement comes as 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports have been back at work for two months since the historic three-day strike in September.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

