Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Tesla disintegrates in fire along the interstate

According to the fire company, the lithium-ion battery on the Tesla caused the fire to reignite...
According to the fire company, the lithium-ion battery on the Tesla caused the fire to reignite and burn fiercely at times.(Morris Township Volunteer Fire Company)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISDALE, Pa. (Gray News) – Fire crews used about 12,000 gallons of water to battle a Tesla on fire along Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania Tuesday.

The Morris Township Volunteer Fire Company posted pictures of the fire on Facebook, explaining that crews normally use 500 gallons of water or less to extinguish vehicle fires.

According to the fire company, the lithium-ion battery on the Tesla caused the fire to reignite and burn fiercely at times.

Authorities said it took crews nearly two hours of continually applying water on the vehicle as the battery would reignite and hold high temperatures.

“This vehicle burnt so hot and long that if it was not for the rims, you might not even know it was a vehicle,” the fire company wrote in the post.

Fire crews used about 12,000 gallons of water to battle a Tesla on fire along Interstate 80 in...
Fire crews used about 12,000 gallons of water to battle a Tesla on fire along Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania Tuesday.(Morris Township Volunteer Fire Company)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

Latest News

FILE - Nurses in Minnesota said promises their employers have made have not been kept despite a...
MN Nurses Association hold press conference about broken promises
KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
A tanker overturned in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania overnight, causing a major fuel spill.
Tanker truck overturns, causing massive fuel spill in Pa.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on the House floor that she will not seek reelection as...
Pelosi will not seek Democratic leader position in House
Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a speech on the House floor that she will step aside after...
Pelosi won’t seek leadership role, plans to stay in Congress