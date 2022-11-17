Today marks Give to the Max Day

MINNESOTA (KEYC) -Today is Give to the Max Day in Minnesota and, as of 10:30 a.m., $16.5 million has been raised for nonprofits in the state.

The digital donation drive is Minnesota’s largest grassroots giving campaign and one of the largest in the country benefiting thousands of nonprofits and schools across the state.

Each year, Give to the Max Day serves as a kickoff to the season of generosity, and tens of thousands of donors give to organizations across every Minnesota county.

Organizers at GiveMN, the nonprofit that hosts the yearly event, are asking donors to give generously as an investment in the organizations which build up their communities.

As part of Give to the Max Day, GiveMN is awarding more than $100,000 in prize grants throughout the day to boost the generosity of donors making gifts on GiveMN.org. Donations are automatically entered to win a random “Golden Ticket” worth $500 to $10,000 during drawings every 15 minutes on Give to the Max.

