West prepares for their semifinal matchup against Rogers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Scarlets edged past the Rochester Mayo Spartans in a 20-17 win Saturday to advance to the Class 5A state semifinals. The Scarlets trailed for most of the game before making a play in the final minutes of the fourth quarter to win the game. The Scarlets are playing in their second straight state semifinal.

“It’s super cool,” Scarlets quarterback Bart Mcaninch said when asked about leading the team to a second straight semifinal game. “Last year, you know, all of us, we weren’t going to play so it wasn’t as cool. We were still pumped but being the guy actually doing it now is pretty cool. Just keeping everyone knowing it’s the same thing as a normal game. We’re playing in U.S. Bank Stadium but it’s the same 100 yard field.”

If the Scarlets want to play for another state title, they will have to minimize mistakes.

“Last year when we played them, the biggest difference was turnovers,” said Scarlets head coach JJ Helget. “So we have to be ready. We have to make sure we win that turnover battle. We have to make sure that we play assignment football. On both sides of the ball, we got to make sure on defense we’re reading our keys and running the football like we do always. And then offensively, we just got to cut down on the mental mistakes and the busts that we’ve had. If we can do that, we’re a very very dangerous offensive team.”

“A great week of practice and a lot of focus,” Mcaninch said when asked what will be the key to a Scarlets win. “We can’t take these guys lightly just cause we won a crazy game the last game so a great week of practice and being really focused is key.”

Gametime is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.