Area’s top swimmers compete at state prelims

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Top area athletes competed at the girls swim and dive state meet for prelims at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota Thursday. Here’s a look at some of the swimmers advancing to Friday’s championship finals.

St. Peter junior Hannah Denzer finished fifth in the 200 and 500 freestyle with a qualifying time of 1:54:15 and 5:11:00 respectfully.

The Mankato West Scarlets 200 yard medley relay team move into Friday’s finals with an eighth place finish of 1:51:31. Scarlets junior Olivia Leonard finished in third place in the 200 yard IM. In the 50 yard freestyle, junior Lucy Vogt finished with a time of 24:63, good for seventh place.

Tri City United Le-Sueur Henderson freshman Ella Schmiesing comes in eighth place in the 100 yad breaststroke with a time of 1:07:87.

