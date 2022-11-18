Bitter temperatures, wind chills in the negatives this weekend

Your Photos
Bitter temperatures with sub-zero wind chills expected this weekend before slight warm up next week.
By Caitlyn Lorr
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Highs will top out in the teens Friday and Saturday with sub-zero wind chill values in the mix ahead of a slight warm up by next week.

Today will be a bitter day with mostly cloudy skies and light flurries around the area through the morning hours as temperatures hover in the low to mid-teens with wind chill values in the negatives. This afternoon will remain mostly cloudy despite some pockets of sunshine mixed in, breezy with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 30 mph and highs around 17 degrees. This means we will continue to see wind chill values range from the negatives to the positive single digits. Tonight will remain cloudy with light snow possible in some areas after 1 am while temperatures fall to around 10 degrees by Saturday morning. Wind chill values will likely hover in the negatives overnight.

Saturday will be slightly colder with temperatures topping out in the low to mid-teens. Winds will be stronger up to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph at times. This means that sub-zero to near sub-zero wind chill values are expected through the day despite skies gradually becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon hours. Skies will continue to become mostly clear by night fall, which will lead to a very bitter night as temperatures dip to a low around 0 degrees. With the wind chill, negatives will stick around overnight into Sunday morning.

Sunday will be much warmer with mostly sunny skies and a breeze still sticking around. Temperatures are likely to hover in the upper-20s and low-30s by the afternoon with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Despite the warmer temperatures, a wind chill is still expected due to the breeze. Wind chill values will likely range in the teens and low-20s. Sunday night will teeter between mostly clear and partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-teens by Monday morning.

Next week will start off on the sunny side through Tuesday before partly cloudy skies move in by Tuesday night. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday will remain in the mid to upper-20s and low-30s with light winds returning to the area. By Wednesday, partly cloudy skies will move in ahead of the next cold front, which is projected to move through the area on Thanksgiving. Temperatures will continue to hover in the mid to upper-20s and low-30s through the weekend with a chance for a wintery mix transitioning into snow on Thanksgiving. Light snow may linger into Friday morning.

