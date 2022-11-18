Cold with blowing snow this weekend, warmer next week

Light snow, blowing snow and some of the coldest temperatures we’ve had so far this season are in the forecast for this weekend. Another cold front will bring more light snow tonight. While accumulation will be around an inch or less, strong northwesterly wind gusts to 30 mph will create areas of blowing snow tonight and Saturday. In addition to blowing snow, the wind will also keep the wind chill factor around or below zero through most of Saturday, Saturday night into Sunday morning. After dropping to near zero on Sunday morning, temperatures will rebound quickly. Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Most of next week will be dry with warmer (but still below average) highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. We are keeping an eye on a potential clipper system that could bring some snow just after Thanksgiving. Not a huge concern at this point, but definitely something we will be watching closely.

The rest of this afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid teens. It will be blustery with the wind chill factor hovering around or slightly below zero throughout the day. Tonight will be cloudy and breezy with more light snow. Up to an inch of accumulation is possible with northwesterly wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph creating areas of blowing snow, especially in rural areas.

Light snow will end Saturday morning, but strong northwesterly wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph will create areas of blowing snow throughout the day. While there will be some blowing snow, the sun will come out in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid teens.

The “rock bottom” of this cold stretch will happen on Sunday morning as temperatures drop into the lower single digits. Recovery will be quick as temperatures climb back into the upper 20s to low 30s by Sunday afternoon. Sunday will be mostly sunny, by the way. A nice break from the cloudy, dreary weather we have endured this past week.

The upcoming week will be partly to mostly cloudy and a bit warmer with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. That’s definitely warmer than the weekend, but still well below average. Our average high for this time of year is in the low 40s.

As I mentioned earlier, we are keeping an eye on a potential clipper system that could bring some snow to our region over the holiday weekend. Right now, it looks like the best chance for travel impacts will be along and north of I-94. But it’s still very early; we’ll keep an eye on things and let you know what’s happening as we get closer.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.