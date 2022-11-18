Your Photos
Hardy Willis-Traxler to be sentenced today

FILE — 26-year-old Hardy Robert Wills-Traxler is charged with second degree murder and first degree arson following the death of 64-year-old Bruce Alan Traxler in January 2021.(Le Sueur County Jail)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LE CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - A Le Center man who pleaded guilty to killing his father before setting their home on fire will be sentenced today.

Hardy Robert Wills-Traxler, 28, was charged with second-degree murder and arson in January 2021, after he confessed to stabbing his father, 64-year-old Bruce Alan Traxler.

Wills-Traxler will appear in Le Sueur County District Court today at 1 p.m. for sentencing.

The arson charge dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Wills-Traxler now faces up to 25 years in prison, with credit for the time he’s already served.

