Hwy 22 reopens

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Highway 22 South of St. Peter has reopened following the installation of approach panels to the overflow bridge.

The portion of the highway used by drivers between Mankato and St. Peter had been closed since Nov. 7.

Throughout the project, commuters were detoured to Hwy 169.

MnDOT District 7 says future work will be necessary and may occur later this year, weather permitting.

