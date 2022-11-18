Your Photos
Kiwanis Holiday Lights marks 10 years

Next Friday, Nov. 25, the tenth annual Parade and Lighting Ceremony kicks off at 6 p.m. at Sibley Park.(Dan Smith | Dronography.com/Dan Smith)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Another year of Kiwanis Holiday Lights is on its way.

Next Friday, Nov. 25, the tenth annual Parade and Lighting Ceremony kicks off at 6 p.m. at Sibley Park.

The event is free and open to the public with cash donations accepted to support the event and volunteers.

Food donations benefiting the 19 area food shelves will also be collected by volunteers.

To mark its tenth year of operations, Kiwanis Holiday Lights is featuring an all-new look and brand new displays among other additions.

The display will be open Sun.-Thurs., 5 p.m.-9 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Organizers say for safety reasons, the park will open to driving traffic at 8 p.m. on opening night.

