Maverick Insider: MSU nears NCAA tournament opener against Wayne State

By Mary Rominger and Rob Clark
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On this newest edition of Maverick Insider, Sports Director Rob Clark and Mary Rominger sit down with the Head Coach of the Minnesota State football program Todd Hoffner and Mike Hastings of the MSU men’s hockey team.

In Part I, Hoffner previews the Mavericks’ game plan ahead of Saturday’s NCAA DII football tournament opener against NSIC-rival Wayne State. MSU is ranked in the top-20 entering the revenge game while on a five-game winning streak. The last two times the Mavericks and Wildcats have faced each other, Wayne State won both match ups.

In Part II, Hastings joined the program to share how the purple and gold spent their off week after playing five-straight weeks. Hastings also gives insight on how the Mavericks are gearing up for their CCHA clash at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center with Northern Michigan.

