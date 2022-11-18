Your Photos
Minnesota AG shuts down fraudulent debt relief company

The student debt relief company is alleged to have falsely promised consumers student-loan...
The student debt relief company is alleged to have falsely promised consumers student-loan forgiveness, when only the federal government can forgive federal student loans.(MGN)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office announces it has shut down a fraudulent student-loan debt-settlement company that was taking advantage of customers for their money.

Attorney General Keith Ellison says his office has obtained a settlement with Express Enrollment, LLC, which conducts business as SLFD Processing.

The settlement requires the company to cease operating in Minnesota and provide the state 50 thousand dollars to refund Minnesota customers.

The student debt relief company is alleged to have falsely promised consumers student-loan forgiveness, when only the federal government can forgive federal student loans.

The company illegally collected fees from customers and misrepresented its services.

