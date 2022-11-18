Your Photos
MVAC receives 500 books and $500 from dental offices

A group of 22 dental offices in South Central Minnesota are giving back. They collected 500...
A group of 22 dental offices in South Central Minnesota are giving back. They collected 500 books alongside $500 for Minnesota Valley Action Council(KEYC)
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Southern Minnesota Orthodontics took a fun pumpkin contest and turned it into an opportunity to give back to the community they serve.

“Last year we decided to do something a little bit different. We wanted to include the South Central Dental community so that they could get involved as well,” said Liz Swanson, marketing coordinator of Southern Minnesota Orthodontics.

Alongside 21 dental offices, they are celebrating 2 years; collecting a total of 500 books to give to MVAC alongside a $500 check to help with their Head Start program.

“It just was a natural fit,” Swanson added. “Our offices are in Fairmont Waseca, Saint Peter, New Ulm and Mankato, which is where I am MV, have Head Start schools and in all of those communities.”

Head start is a childhood education program that serves families in Southern Minnesota.

Currently they serve around 460 kids, so each book will have a new home.

“In addition, we’ve anticipated we could give at least one book to each child in the program and then have some leftover for our classrooms as well,” explained Matthew Bozada, director of Head Start Program.

They focus on parent and children development at no cost, for those families that qualify.

And they say every donation that comes from the community helps them reach their goal specially.

“Literacy is a big part of the Head Start program,” Bozada added. “It’s one of the five main components of what we teach in the classrooms, and without books you can’t do literacy.”

