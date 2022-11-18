Quick Hits: No. 8 Minnesota State fresh off bye for clash with Northern Michigan

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On this week’s edition of Maverick Hockey Quick Hits, Mary Rominger and Sports Director Rob Clark preview what’s on the docket for the No. 8 Minnesota State men’s hockey team and the MSU women’s hockey team.

On Friday, the nationally ranked MSU men’s hockey team (7-3) is rested entering a CCHA series with Northern Michigan. The Wildcats come to Mankato with an 8-6 overall record. The Mavericks and Wildcats are set to face off at 7:07 p.m. on Friday and 6:07 on Saturday inside the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

The Minnesota State women’s hockey team gears up for a home-and-home series with St. Thomas. MSU and the Tommies drop the puck at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Mankato and Sunday in St. Paul.

