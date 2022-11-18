Small businesses continue to grow in Greater Mankato Area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The number of small businesses in Minnesota continues to grow. The Mankato Area follows the trend.

“Minnesota ranks in the top five to ten and recently, we were ranked one for five year business survival rate,” economic development and research manager of GMG, Ryan Vesey said. “So that’s the amount of businesses that we’re still in after five years.”

After the COVID-19 Pandemic, numbers of small businesses increased across the state.

“There was cash coming in that people were able to maybe utilize and I think that’s what we’re seeing some of that money being poured into entrepreneur ventures that people you know, ‘hey, I would like to be my own boss,’” explained Mike Hahn, director of South Central Minnesota Small Business Development Center.

The Greater Mankato Area also saw their numbers go up in the last few years.

GMG says on an average they have about 560 businesses open. In 2021 they saw that number reach about 770 new business in the community.

“When you look at job creation in a community the majority of the jobs that are created are actually created by businesses in their first year,” added Vesey.

Another factor of the numbers being high; diverse communities.

“We are a growing community and growing minority and immigrant Community,” Vesey explained. “They start small businesses and succeed in small businesses at greater rates in the rest of the population and people would be surprised by how many businesses there are in town that are started by the refugee and immigrant community.”

South Central MN Small business development Center says that those same businesses bring a special factor to each community.

“The different types of specialty Products that they offer,” Hanhn added. “Those are what makes the community unique. Those are what make districts unique and I think that in our region we’re starting to find the benefit as far as creating an environment that is walkable.”

Old town Mankato boasts some small businesses that are currently celebrating 30 years and others their first.

“I grew up in the area and this is my home,” Founder and owner of Bumbelou, Jenna Odergard explained. “I want to stay here. I want to add to the community. I want people in our community to do their shopping right here locally. And so setting up my stores was kind of a way of helping people do that.”

“Supporting locally, you’re supporting someone’s dream,” said Sonny + Dot co-owner, Amanda Kozitza.

