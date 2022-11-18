United Way to host reading festival with free books, kids’ activities

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Area United Way is gearing up to host its annual Reading Festival Saturday.

The free event aims to promote literacy and celebrate reading.

It’s open to all children and families-- who can shop free books from Capstone.

Pre-K through third-graders can also take part in kids’ activities and craft stations.

This year’s theme is ‘Dive Into Reading.”

More than 20 organizations from the Greater Mankato Area help put on the festival each fall.

“It’s really just a fun way for families to have some time together to do literacy-related activities, get some free books and enjoy time as a family there,” said United Way Community Impact Director Elizabeth Harstad.

The event is part of United Way’s Books for Kids program which gives free books and developmental resources to kids in the area.

Last year, more than 30,000 books were distributed.

The Reading Festival will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Mankato Family YMCA’s Blue Gym.

