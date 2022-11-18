Van crashes into tree in Nicollet County
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple people suffered serious injures after a van crashed into a tree on Thursday.
It happened in Nicollet County on Highway 169 near Mile Marker 72 at around 7 a.m.
A van carrying six individuals, all from St. Paul, was traveling southbound when it lost control, entering a ditch and hitting a tree.
Two of the individuals - Carlos Vasquez, 24, and Remberto Vasquez. 30, suffered life-threatening injuries.
Out of the six people in the car, they were the only ones not wearing a seatbelt.
All other occupants of the van suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.