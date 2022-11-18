Your Photos
Van crashes into tree in Nicollet County

A van carrying six individuals, all from St. Paul, was traveling southbound when it lost...
A van carrying six individuals, all from St. Paul, was traveling southbound when it lost control, entering a ditch and hitting a tree.(MGN)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:34 AM CST
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Multiple people suffered serious injures after a van crashed into a tree on Thursday.

It happened in Nicollet County on Highway 169 near Mile Marker 72 at around 7 a.m.

A van carrying six individuals, all from St. Paul, was traveling southbound when it lost control, entering a ditch and hitting a tree.

Two of the individuals - Carlos Vasquez, 24, and Remberto Vasquez. 30, suffered life-threatening injuries.

Out of the six people in the car, they were the only ones not wearing a seatbelt.

All other occupants of the van suffered non-life threatening injuries.

