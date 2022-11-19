Chilifest fundraiser raises money for local veteran service members and families

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local non-profit organization sold chili for a special cause in Mankato on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The South Central Beyond the Yellow Ribbon organization held its annual “chilifest” fundraiser to support veterans in Nicollet, Blue Earth, and Le Sueur counties.

Eight competitors sold their homemade chili to attendees for a chance to be voted as the best chili of the day.

Veterans ate for free.

All funds raised through ticket sales and the silent auction go toward veteran service members and families in need of aid.

“Getting out, supporting our vet service members and their families, and how our community can come together and enjoy each other and on a cold day. Thank you weather- right? Not many people are saying ‘thank you it’s cold today.’ We have chili, so that helps everything,” secretary of South Central Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Angie Glassel said.

Members of the South Central Beyond the Yellow Ribbon say there are yellow ribbons- only in the state of Minnesota- to help out veterans service members and families.

For more on how to help veterans and families in need, check out the South Central Beyond the Yellow Ribbon website.

