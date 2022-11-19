Denzer captures 2nd-place medal in Class A state meet

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Three area schools made their mark in this year’s Class A girls’ swimming and diving championship finals inside Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota on Friday.

Mankato West’s 200 Yard Medley Relay team of Olivia Leonard, Catherine Bittner, Ella Lee, and Lucy Vogt topped their finish from Thursday’s prelims with a time of 1:51.14 to earn a 7th-place medal. Leonard also came away with a fourth-place medal in the 200 Yard IM finishing with a time of 2:09.68. The Scarlets also claimed a medal in the 50 Yard Freestyle as Vogt placed eighth with a competitive time of 24.83.

In the 200 Yard Freestyle, St. Peter junior Hannah Denzer put forth one of the best performances at state in Saints’ history. Denzer placed second in the event with a remarkable time of 1:53.40. The stand out also placed 7th in the 500 Yard Freestyle with a time of 5:15.29.

Finally, Tri-City United freshman Ella Schmiesing placed 8th in the 100 Yard Breaststroke with a finals time of 1:08.23.

