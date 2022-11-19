Your Photos
JCC couldn’t stop Barnesville in Class AA state semifinals

Huskies season comes to an end at state.
By Mary Rominger
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Jackson County Central football team (12-1) struggled to slow down Barnesville in the Class AA state semifinals, eventually suffering elimination to the Trojans on Friday inside U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Huskies were limited to two scores, an 89-yard kick return for a touchdown from sophomore Ben Dahlin and a 48-yard rushing touchdown from freshman quarterback Roman Voss, in the 41-12 loss to Barnesville.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

