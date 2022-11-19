JCC couldn’t stop Barnesville in Class AA state semifinals

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Jackson County Central football team (12-1) struggled to slow down Barnesville in the Class AA state semifinals, eventually suffering elimination to the Trojans on Friday inside U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Huskies were limited to two scores, an 89-yard kick return for a touchdown from sophomore Ben Dahlin and a 48-yard rushing touchdown from freshman quarterback Roman Voss, in the 41-12 loss to Barnesville.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.