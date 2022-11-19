Your Photos
Pick of the Litter: Mr. Stank

(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter is Mr. Stank!

BENCHS staff say he got his name after coming to the shelter as a stray.

Mr. Stank is a mixed-bred puppy, who will be 4 months old on Saturday, Nov. 19.

BENCHS staff say he will most likely be a medium-sized dog as he grows older.

Mr. Stank may be timid around other animals, but once he’s comfortable, he’ll be ready to unleash his playful and cuddly energy.

Anyone interested in adopting Mr. Stank is encouraged to contact BENCHS by calling (507) 625-6373 or visiting BENCHS.org.

