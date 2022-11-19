Your Photos
Senator Amy Klobuchar call for Ticketmaster investigation

By Darian Leddy
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Federal lawmakers are calling on the senate to investigate ticketing company Ticketmaster which canceled sales for Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour this week.

Ticketmaster representatives say they could not keep up with the demand and the cancellation was due to technical glitches. Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar says she wants to call a Senate hearing to probe the company.

Klobuchar is the Chair of a Senate subcommittee focused on consumer protection and anti-trust. Along with a Senate investigation, she is calling for the Department of Justice to investigate. She sent a letter to Ticketmaster expressing her concern about the state of competition in the ticketing industry.

“There are hidden fees, the prices are too high for processing, and there’s not enough innovation which has let to site disruptions not just for this concert, and the way you solve this in capitalistic market that I am a strong supporter of is by having competitors and when you’ve got a monopoly that’s gotten out of hand because they have so much market share, this is the result,” Senator Klobuchar said.

Taylor swift has two upcoming shows in Minnesota at U.S. Bank in June.

