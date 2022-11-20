Gustavus onto NCAA Elite Eight after dramatic shootout victory over St. Olaf

CHICAGO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Gustavus Adolphus College men’s soccer team captured another penalty kick victory after a 2-2 double overtime draw against MIAC-rival St. Olaf in the NCAA DII men’s soccer third round on Saturday in Chicago. GAC’s regulation goals were scored by junior striker Raphael Cattelin.

The Golden Gusties advance to the NCAA quarterfinals where they will come face-to-face with host Chicago at 1 p.m. Sunday with a trip to the Final Four in Salem, Va. on the line.

