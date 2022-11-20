Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Gustavus onto NCAA Elite Eight after dramatic shootout victory over St. Olaf

By Mary Rominger
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Gustavus Adolphus College men’s soccer team captured another penalty kick victory after a 2-2 double overtime draw against MIAC-rival St. Olaf in the NCAA DII men’s soccer third round on Saturday in Chicago. GAC’s regulation goals were scored by junior striker Raphael Cattelin.

The Golden Gusties advance to the NCAA quarterfinals where they will come face-to-face with host Chicago at 1 p.m. Sunday with a trip to the Final Four in Salem, Va. on the line.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

Latest News

The Mankato West Scarlets football team celebrates a 4th down stop against Rogers in the Class...
West wins 14-10 over Rogers to advance to the state championship game
The No. 2 GAC women's hockey team enters a near two-week break with an unblemished record.
No. 2 GAC overwhelms Bethel, now 8-0 overall
The Mavericks move onto the second round of the NCAA tournament with a win over Wayne State.
MSU gets revenge over Wayne State in NCAA first round
The Fairmont Cardinals playing in their state semifinal matchup against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton.
Fairmont falls to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 16-7 in state semifinals