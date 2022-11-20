Your Photos
MSU gets revenge over Wayne State in NCAA first round

By Mary Rominger
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The third-seeded Minnesota State football team took care of business against Wayne State in the opening round of the NCAA DII football tournament at Blakeslee Stadium on Saturday.

The Mavericks broke the game wide open after a low-scoring first half to defeat their NSIC-rival Wildcats 26-9, advancing in the national tournament.

MSU will hit the road for a second round meeting with Colorado School of Mines on Nov. 26.

