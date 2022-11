ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 2 Gustavus Adolphus College women’s hockey team (8-0, 4-0 MIAC) completed its sweep of Bethel with a 7-1 victory on Saturday at Don Roberts Ice Rink.

The Golden Gusties were led by Rachel Wieland and Clara Billings who scored twice, respectively. GAC is off until Dec. 2nd.

