One person arrested in Fillmore County stabbing

An adult male was reportedly stabbed in Ostrander just after 8:00 a.m. Sunday
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
OSTRANDER, Minn. (KTTC) – One man is in custody following an alleged stabbing in Ostrander Sunday morning.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office said Noah Arnold Foster, 23, has been arrested. Investigators said 911 got a call around 8:19 a.m. Sunday about an adult male being stabbed.

Foster was identified as a suspect but ran from authorities. He was later found and arrested without incident.

The Filmore County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

