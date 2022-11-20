Quiet week, more normal temperatures

Your Photos
By Emily Merz
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Today we felt some very, very cold temperatures, with many areas barely coming out of the teens. Overnight lows are expected to be in the single digits. Luckily, however, a little bit of relief is coming in the next few days.

Over the next week, we can expect quiet weather across the region. North of us, some pop up snow/flurries are possible, so our more northern counties possibly could see some flurries from this, but overall we are not expecting any influential snowfall.

Temperatures will remain in the mid to lower 30s this week, which is a bit colder than average, but is much closer to normal than what we’ve been feeling the last couple days.

Tonight, we are expecting a low of 7 degrees. Tomorrow, a high of 34 degrees. A mix of clouds and clear skies will remain through the weekend.

