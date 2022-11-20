Your Photos
United Way hosts annual reading festival for families

(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Updated: 19 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Area United Way held its annual reading festival at the Mankato Family YMCA on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The United Way Reading Festival offers families a chance to develop their child’s literacy skills, as well as connect parents to child-education resources.

About 20 organizations from around the greater Mankato area gave attendees donated books, snacks, interactive games, and information for child welfare.

Organizers say about 500 attendees were able to walk away with two to four books per person.

“I think this event is inviting for families, because it’s a great place for families to find resources from so many organizations in the community, where they can find out information about how to get more involved in the future, and find out more about early childhood & youth development. And it’s a really a lot of fun for the kids,” United Way director of community impact Elizabeth Harstad said.

This year’s festival theme was Dive Into Reading.

Organizers expect the next festival to take place in November 2023.

