Avian Flu may have impacts on Thanksgiving

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Flu outbreaks in school classrooms don’t typically peak in Minnesota until late December or after the new year. But this season the outbreaks are already running rampant.

Inflation is certainly a factor, but outbreaks of avian flu have also made it challenging for turkey farmers this year.

There have been 105 avian influenza outbreaks in Minnesota, which leads the nation.

The rise in cases has caused a chain reaction causing turkey prices to skyrocket.

Updated biosecurity protocols were implemented after the last avian flu outbreak outbreak in 2015.

Farmers who dodged bird flu this year believe those measures were part of the reason they didn’t see outbreaks

