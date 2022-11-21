Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Bob Dylan publisher sorry for $600 book’s replica autographs

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2012 file photo, Bob Dylan performs in Los Angeles.
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2012 file photo, Bob Dylan performs in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Dylan’s publisher is offering refunds for a $600 special edition of his new book, “The Philosophy of Modern Song,” acknowledging that the allegedly “hand-signed” copies were not individually inscribed.

“To those who purchased THE PHILOSOPHY OF MODERN SONG limited edition, we want to apologize,” Simon & Schuster announced in a statement posted Sunday on Instagram. “As it turns out, the limited edition books do contain Bob’s original signature, but in a penned replica form. We are addressing this immediately by providing each purchaser with an immediate refund.”

Simon & Schuster’s statement came after days of complaints from customers, who through social media had compared their copies and found the autographs suspiciously alike. The books had arrived with a letter from Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp, vouching for the signature’s authenticity.

“The Philosophy of Modern Song,” in which Dylan assesses compositions ranging from Hank Williams’ “Your Cheatin’ Heart” to Jackson Browne’s “The Pretender,” was published Nov. 1.

A Dylan spokesperson declined comment Monday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

Latest News

This April 2, 2021, file photo shows freight train cars and containers at Norfolk Southern...
Consumers could pay price if railroads, unions can’t agree
Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO).
Officials: SUV crashes into Apple store; 1 dead, 16 injured
FILE - President Joe Biden pardons Peanut Butter, the national Thanksgiving turkey, in the Rose...
Biden opens holidays, pardons turkeys Chocolate and Chip
Mourners and community members are leaving flowers, notes and mementos at a makeshift memorial...
Gay bar shooting suspect facing murder, hate crime charges