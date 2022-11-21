KEYC News Now begins broadcasting from new studio

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday marked the first day KEYC News Now began using its new studio.

The construction process began back in August 2022 when demolition began on the old studio and operations moved into the conference room.

Watch as crew dismantle the previous set and build the new set for our newscasts

Planning began over a year ago, working with designers and engineers to find a set that would work in our studio space as well as function for the future.

Once the old equipment and set were removed, the flooring was taken out. It was the floor that was installed when the studio was built in 1960.

A new epoxy floor was installed.

Then the new set was built, followed by installation of the lightning and all new technology.

