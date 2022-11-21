Makhi Nave, 20, death ruled ‘accidental drowning’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There have been new developments, this morning, regarding the death of a 20-year-old Mankato man in September.

Mankato Public Safety says Makhi Nave’s death has been ruled an “accidental drowning” by medical examiners.

Authorities have ruled out any foul play and have closed the investigation.

Nave went missing on Sept. 10 and was found deceased two days later.

