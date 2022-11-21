Your Photos
Mankato Public Safety: Help reduce motor vehicle thefts

The City of Mankato is calling on residents to help prevent motor vehicle thefts.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato is calling on residents to help prevent motor vehicle thefts.

Mankato Public Safety says it’s seen an influx of car thefts with two more reported over the weekend.

Authorities say most incidents happen when doors are left unlocked or when running vehicles are left unattended.

Protect yourself from becoming a victim of theft by parking in well-lit areas, removing keys and valuables from your vehicle and rolling the windows up.

Police also recommend moving power cords out of sight--as they could indicate items may be in a glove box or console.

“Stay with your vehicle, don’t leave them running. Make sure that if you are that you are there with it and that it doesn’t become an easy target for someone to take,” said Associate Director of Public Safety Resources Dan Schisel.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to call 911.

