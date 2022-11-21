More seasonal temperatures this week

Our average high for this time of the year is around 40° and we’ll actually be there for much of the week. In fact, we’re starting our Monday off with temperatures about 10° than on Sunday morning. Look for mainly sunny sky today with highs in the low to mid 30s. We’ll have a more southerly wind flow this week which will help temperatures warm up. For Tuesday, we’ll see highs warming into the upper 30s to around 40 and repeat that for Wednesday. There is a slight chances for some flurries or very light snow showers on Thanksgiving Day as a quick-moving system moves through the region, but at this point, I wouldn’t let that disrupt any travel plans. Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 30s to around 40 into the weekend. As we move into next week, signs are pointing toward some cooler air and another chance for snow by the middle of the week.

