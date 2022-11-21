Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

More seasonal temperatures this week

KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
By Mitch Keegan
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our average high for this time of the year is around 40° and we’ll actually be there for much of the week. In fact, we’re starting our Monday off with temperatures about 10° than on Sunday morning. Look for mainly sunny sky today with highs in the low to mid 30s. We’ll have a more southerly wind flow this week which will help temperatures warm up. For Tuesday, we’ll see highs warming into the upper 30s to around 40 and repeat that for Wednesday. There is a slight chances for some flurries or very light snow showers on Thanksgiving Day as a quick-moving system moves through the region, but at this point, I wouldn’t let that disrupt any travel plans. Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 30s to around 40 into the weekend. As we move into next week, signs are pointing toward some cooler air and another chance for snow by the middle of the week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

Latest News

Emily's Sunday Forecast
Quiet weather continues
Emily's Sunday Forecast
Emily's Sunday Forecast 11/20
Emily's Saturday Forecast 11/19
Quiet week, more normal temperatures
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
Cold with blowing snow this weekend, warmer next week