North Mankato Taylor Library: Sign-ups open for breakfast with Santa, New Year’s time capsule event

North Mankato Taylor Library (FILE)
North Mankato Taylor Library (FILE)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Sign-ups are now open for holiday events at North Mankato Taylor Library.

Next month, the library will host Breakfast with Santa and DIY New Year’s Time Capsules.

Breakfast with Santa will be on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Attendees can make crafts, take home free books and goodie bags and share their gift requests with Santa.

Tickets are $25 for children and $10 for adults.

“We love the holiday season at the library. It just brings in so much joy,” said Library Director Katie Heintz. “It’s just a magical time here. All the books are beautiful, and fun to read, so we always like to host different events.”

DIY New Year’s Time Capsules are scheduled for Friday, Dec. 30.

Kids ages four to 12 are invited to take part.

The free event will be held in the library conference room.

“That’s just kind of a fun, end-of-the-year thing,” Heintz added. “They decorate their jar, and they have a list of questions where they can kind of go through and then they wait a year and open it up again to see what they put down for their first answers.”

You can sign up for the events online at DarnNiceArea.com.

