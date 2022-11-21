A pleasant holiday week ahead

We are looking forward to a mostly dry, warmer week with no major travel issues expected for the upcoming holiday weekend. There is the possibility of a little light snow on Thanksgiving Day, other than that the week ahead and the holiday weekend will be mostly sunny with highs in the 30s to low 40s. While the holiday weekend is looking good, our long-range models are hinting that things could become a bit more active after the holiday. Stay tuned for updates on that.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny, becoming mostly cloudy at times by late afternoon/early evening. A cold front moved across the region earlier today and that will cause temperatures to fall into the low to mid 20s by late afternoon. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the mid teens by daybreak.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

Our one weekend weather issue - which really isn’t really much of an issue - will come with a clipper system that passes to our north Wednesday night into Thursday. That system will bring the potential for some light snow on Thanksgiving Day. Snow chances will, however, increase a bit as you go north. If your holiday travel plans take you into northern Minnesota or northern Wisconsin, pay attention to the forecast because there could be a little more snow and some travel impact there.

After Thursday, the rest of the holiday weekend should be dry and pleasant. Black Friday will be partly cloudy with high temps in the mid-30s, Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

As I mentioned, our long-range forecast models are suggesting that our weather pattern could become more active by early to mid next week. Colder temperatures and some snow will be possible. Right now, it’s way too early to get specific, but it is definitely something that we will be watching very closely. Stay tuned for updates. In the meantime, enjoy a relatively hassle-free holiday weekend… Free of weather hassles at least.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.