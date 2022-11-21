Quiet weather continues

After the last few days brought us frigid temperatures, we are seeing some relief this week.

An incoming cold front will keep us in the 20s going into Monday, but after that we will be back near normal in the mid-to-high 30s, even seeing temperatures near 40 later this week.

Tonight, we will have a low of 21 degrees, with partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow, a high of 28 degrees with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

We will remain dry for the remainder of the week, with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Snow to our north could bring a few flurries to our northern counties, but nothing impactful at this time.

