Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Southern Minnesota doctors seeing spike in RSV, Influenza and COVID cases among children

The Mankato Clinic is reporting an uptick in respiratory viruses and children, and fear that the problem may get worse before it gets better.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As the Thanksgiving holiday and winter draw nearer, it’s the season when illness begins to be more common, especially among children.

The Mankato Clinic reports that they have seen a surge in RSV, Influenza and COVID cases among children, and that this spike has come even sooner than was expected.

“All of these viral illnesses are happening earlier this year than they’ve happened in the past. So I have a lot of patients that say ‘oh the first of December I come in and get my flu shot. Really that’s too late this year. The spike is already happening,” said Mankato Clinic Dr. Katie Smentek.

Experts believe that the spike in respiratory illnesses may actually be caused by extensive public health efforts, as immune systems go untested and may overall be weaker to infection.

“Especially with young kids, their immunity hasn’t been challenged as often as it was in the past with all of the infection mitigation measures that we’ve been doing. So they just have these untested immune systems that now are getting every illness that comes down the pipe,” said Smentek.

The Mankato Clinic says that they received 106 patients into urgent care in the first four hours of Monday morning, more than they typically see in an entire day.

The clinic doesn’t foresee the situation improving, as families gathering for Thanksgiving could see the problem worsen.

“We are pretty worried about the weeks coming up after Thanksgiving, that people will be coming together more and sharing germs and passing on a lot of these illnesses,” said Smentek.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

Latest News

Inflation is certainly a factor, but outbreaks of avian flu have also made it challenging for...
Avian Flu may have impacts on Thanksgiving
FILE - Nurses in Minnesota said promises their employers have made have not been kept despite a...
MN Nurses Association hold press conference about broken promises
Minnesota health commissioner, 3 cabinet members quitting
Each year, Give to the Max Day serves as a kickoff to the season of generosity, and tens of...
Today marks Give to the Max Day