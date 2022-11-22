Your Photos
A.G. Ellison updates on Sanford/M Health Fairview proposed merger

FILE - Attorney General Keith Ellison held a press conference at 11 a.m., outlining the process for public feedback and updates to the office’s investigation into the merger under state and federal law.(MGN)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Attorney General is asking for public input on a proposed merger between Sanford Health and M Health Fairview.

Ellison held a press conference at 11 a.m., outlining the process for public feedback and updates to the office’s investigation into the merger under state and federal law.

The companies sent out a press release on Nov. 15 explaining their strategy to merge would help them improve their clinical outcomes and expand healthcare access to rural areas, among other initiatives.

This is the second time the two organizations are attempting to merge, with the first merger unsuccessful in 2013.

