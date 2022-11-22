Anthony James Negen, 74, sentenced for criminal sex conduct

OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) - A Renville County man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to second degree criminal sexual conduct.

Anthony James Negen, 74, of Renville, pled guilty to Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Second Degree, based on incidents that occurred over eight years, starting in 2013.

According to the criminal complaint and facts presented during the plea, Mr. Negen had sexual contact with the victim. Mr. Negen was the victim’s step-great grandfather. The victim first remembers the sexual contact occurring when she was between five and eight years old.

At sentencing, the victim explained on the record how these acts have affected her and her family, and how she will struggle with this for many years to come.

Mr. Negen has a prior conviction for Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Second Degree from 1984.

“Out of all the criminal sexual conduct cases that come through my office, a majority of them involve abuse on a child, and is regularly perpetrated by a family member or close family friend,” lamented Renville County Attorney, Kelsie Kingstrom. “Due to the nature of the relationship, and the age of the victim, often times, the abuse continues for years, and big holidays are a common time for abuse to occur. I encourage parents to listen to your children and take them seriously if they report any type of abuse, and to contact law enforcement as soon as possible. In my experience, false reporting by a child of a crime of this nature is extremely rare.”

Mr. Negan was sentenced on Monday to 72 months in prison.

He will be reporting on December 15, 2022, and living in the Renville community until then.

Based on the conviction, Mr. Negen is required to register as a predatory offender.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.