Extra DWI enforcement for holiday season

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State Patrol is advising of extra DWI enforcement as we head into this holiday season.

The enforcement campaign begins tomorrow, November 23rd and will continue through New Year’s Eve.

State Patrol reminds drivers that intoxicated driving isn’t limited to alcohol. DWI charges can be issued for driving while under the influence of THC products, over-the-counter drugs and illegal drug use.

According to the Department of Public Safety, between 2017 and 2021, there has been a 227-percent increase in DWI incidents compared to the previous four-year window.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.