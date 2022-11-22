Gov. Walz to present turkey for Thanksgiving

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will continue the annual tradition of presenting a turkey to highlight the state’s turkey industry.

Today at 1 p.m. Gov. Walz will be joined by the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association and other state officials for the presentation.

Last year, the Turkey Growers Association presented a check for $10,000 to support food banks in Minnesota.

Minnesota is the leading turkey producer in the nation.

