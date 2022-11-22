A hassle-free holiday weekend

If you have travel plans for this upcoming holiday weekend, you should be good to go! We are not expecting any weather-related travel issues in our area or across the five state region. Other than clouds and a few flurries on Thanksgiving Day, the rest of the week and the upcoming weekend will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the 30s to low 40s. We are keeping an eye on a potential system that could bring some snow and colder temperatures by early to mid next week. It’s way too early to get specific, but something we will be watching as we get closer.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny with a light breeze and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Tonight will be mostly clear, with temps dropping into the upper teens by daybreak. Wednesday will be another nice day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

A weak cold front will move across the region Wednesday night, bringing clouds, a few flurries and slightly cooler high temps in the mid 30s for Thanksgiving Day. Recovery from that front will be quick. Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temps climbing back into the upper 30s to low 40s. Another weak cold front will move through Saturday night, bringing a few clouds and dropping temperatures back into the mid 30s on Sunday.

We are monitoring a potential system that could bring snow to much of our region by next Tuesday and Wednesday. It’s still very early and there are a lot of different possible outcomes that will depend on where the system develops and where it tracks. At this point, it’s way too early to be concerned, just something to keep in mind. We will be watching it closely and will have updates as we get closer.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.