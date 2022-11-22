Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Kwik Trip CEO Don Zietlow retiring after 52 years with company

After over 50 years with the company, Don Zietlow announced he is retiring as CEO of Kwik Trip at the end of the year.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACROSSE, Wis. (KEYC) - After over 50 years with the company, Don Zietlow announced he is retiring as CEO of Kwik Trip at the end of the year.

During his tenure, Don was the driving force behind sharing 40% of pre-tax profits with all coworkers near the end of each year.

Starting Jan. 1, 2023, current Chair of Kwik Trip’s Board of Director Scott Zietlow will take over the position of CEO.

The convenience store chain operates more than 800 locations all across Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois and Michigan.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

Latest News

After over 50 years with the company, Don Zietlow announced he is retiring as CEO of Kwik Trip...
Kwik Trip CEO Don Zietlow retiring after 52 years with company
A specialty soap store opened in Mankato this weekend.
Buff City Soap opens in Mankato
Small businesses continue to grow in Greater Mankato Area
The face of downtown Faribault has been changing rapidly, with several buildings being torn...
Downtown Faribault sees change