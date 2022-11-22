Mankato-area shops prepare for Small Business Saturday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - We’re just days away from Small Business Saturday, the annual shopping event highlighting locally-owned shops.

Greater Mankato Growth says this weekend kicks off the busiest season for small retailers.

98% of them employ fewer than 50 people.

GMG says many of them will make 40% or more of their annual sales over the next six weeks.

The Mankato area has seen an influx of small businesses in places like Old Town and Belgrade Avenue.

GMG says they play an integral role in stimulating the local economy and culture.

“These small shop owners are our neighbors. They have kids that go to our schools all across our community. They’re more likely to invest in our community and keep those profits local,” explained Andy Wilke, GMG Business Development and Public Affairs Director. “People crave those real-world connections that they get when they shop local.”

GMG’s downtown development organization City Center Partnership is offering an incentive to shop small.

Its Bonus Gift Card Program gives $20 gift cards to customers who spend $50 at participating businesses.

Last year, the program resulted in $35,000 in local spending.

